New program to provide monthly stipend for homeless youth

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington social service agency is trying a new approach to helping homeless young people. Spectrum Youth and Family Services plans to give some kids monthly stipends, hoping to spur them on the right path.

Spectrum Youth and Family Services has a long history in the Burlington area of helping local youth at risk. Now, they’re piloting a program where they are giving 10 young people a monthly stipend of $1,500 -- a total of $30,000 over 18 months.

“This is not just, ‘Hey, here’s the money, tell us how you do 18 months from now.’ They’re going to be meeting with someone once a month to talk about budgeting, talk about, you know, going back to school, to talking about getting a better job. They talk about buying a car, things like that. So, that’s how we’re going to monitor their progress,” said Spectrum’s Mark Redmond.

The money will go on a debit card and is monitored by Spectrum staff to see what the young people are spending it on. Spectrum worked with a national company to decide on the amount of money based on the cost of living and wages. Redmond says they want this to be a chance for those who might not have the financial support of family and are at risk of homelessness, to feel that monetary support as they go into adulthood. They chose the 18-to-24-year-old recipients based on their demonstrated desire to work hard.

“We really tried to look for who, you know, are really showing effort, right? They’re really showing that they’re working, they’re getting better jobs, they’ve started savings accounts. So, those are the types of things -- they’ve gone for driving lessons to kids who are showing us initiative. We figured that’s that’s a group we really want to focus on,” Redmond said.

The funding for the program came from a private donor and federal funds. Spectrum will do three groups of 10 young people each over three and a half years. “I hope we’re going to be able to truly prove through data analysis how many youths are present, got housing, got their own apartment, went back to school, got a better job, got a car, really got launched into life. That’s what we hope the outcome shows,” Redmond said.

In downtown Burlington, where homelessness is a very real problem, Halvorson’s Upstreet Cafe is a longtime supporter of Spectrum. General manager Jason Lenihan is eager to see how the program turns out. “It seems like a lot of money and it seems like it would be very, very helpful. I am very curious to see how it works -- and I hope it works, and I hope it is a very good avenue to keep people off the streets. We don’t need any more kids on the streets these days,” he said. Lenihan does worry about the perception of some young people making substantially more than others. “I am worried that people that aren’t involved in the program will see this kind of money and say, ‘What am I doing busting my butt for this same amount of money,’ essentially. So, I am surprised -- it’s a lot of money.”

Spectrum hopes the program’s success will bring in money to support it in the future once the original pot of money runs out.

