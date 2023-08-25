Newsmaker Interview: Olympic Regional Development Authority has new CEO

LAKE PLACID, Vt. (WCAX) - For decades, New York’s North Country has been known for hosting the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, and now there is a change of the guard at the Olympic Regional Development Authority.

Over the past decade, a great deal of investment has been made in the area to attract events back to the iconic location. Now, Ashley Walden has been named the next president and CEO of the Olympic Regional Development Authority, replacing Mike Pratt who is retiring after 38 years of service.

Darren Perron spoke with Walden about the state’s efforts to invest in the region to attract major events.

