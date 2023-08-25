Pets with Potential: Meet Amar

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a male rabbit named Amar.

At nine years old, the senior fella is sweet, snuggly, and ready for some pats. Amar was described by his previous owner as a “cat/dog bunny,” coming over for scritches when you call his name. Amar will love carrot treats and plenty of space to binky around. He is not neutered due to the high risk of anesthetic at his age.

Contact the Chittenden County Humane Society for more on Amar and other furry friends.

