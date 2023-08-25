How to help
Phish to perform two flood benefit concerts this weekend

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SARATOGA, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Vermont-spawned jam band Phish is making music and raising money for flood victims this weekend.

The band is performing two benefit concerts at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center on Friday and Saturday. Proceeds will go to the band’s WaterWheel Foundation, which set up a special flood recovery fund.

Channel 3′s Darren Perron and Calvin Cutler will be there and you can watch for their reports this weekend.

