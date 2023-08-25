Restoring the East Monitor Barn in Richmond with Eliot Lothrop

RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - Built in 1901, the East Monitor Barn in Richmond is one of the largest barns in the state and is part of a multiyear renovation effort.

The project is helmed by lead restorationist Eliot Lothrop of Building Heritage. He has a special connection to the majestic structure. living in the barn’s milk house from 2001 to 2003. Lothrop is passionate about saving these old structures. Eventually, the restored space will house the administrative offices of Vermont Youth Conservation Corps.

Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger stopped by to check on the project’s progress.

