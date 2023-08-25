Vt. ag officials open online clearinghouse for livestock feed

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - An online marketplace aims to connect farmers across New England and Canada to buy and sell feed.

Flooding in July -- and the soggy summer overall -- has created a shortage of livestock feed including corn and hay. Now, a new state-run directory will allow those looking for feed to connect sellers.

Registration is free for those looking to sell and Vermont agriculture leaders are encouraging sellers to use the site.

