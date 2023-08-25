Vt. impeachment panel closes one investigation, picks up another

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers have ended their impeachment investigation into Franklin County’s State’s John Lavoie after he announced earlier this week that he will resign. The panel will now focus its investigation on Franklin County Sheriff John Grismore.

Friday marked the official end of a months-long impeachment investigation into Franklin County’s top prosecutor.

“It would not be in the best interest of the state to impose additional burdens and stress on witnesses or expend additional state resources in continuing the investigation,” said Rep. Martin LaLonde D-South Burlington.

Lavoie was under investigation after allegedly using discriminatory and derogatory language toward employees. He initially refused calls to step down, leading legislators to launch an impeachment investigation behind closed doors, interviewing 31 witnesses as well as Lavoie.

“It’s up to the Legislature to determine what is an impeachable offense and that’s a difficult question wth a high bar to clear,” said Rep. Mike McCarthy, D-Saint Albans.

Lavoie did respond to a request for comment on the vote to end the investigation. He previously said he apologized for his behavior and denied using racist or sexist language. His last day is next Thursday. The Department of States Attrorneys will name an interim prosecutor until Governor Phil Scott appoints a replacement to serve out the remainder of Lavoie’s four-year term.

“At the end of the day, he’s looking for someone who’s qualified, committed, and will put public safety first,” said Scott press secretary Jason Maulucci. He says the Franklin County Democratic Committee will bring three suggestions to the governor for consideration and he’ll appoint someone in about a month’s time. “We’ve adhered to the tradition over the course of his seven years appointing a replacement of the same party as the outgoing member.”

Lawmakers will now turn their impeachment work to Franklin County Sheriff John Grismore, who is facing an assault charge stemming from an incident where he kicked a detainee. the panel’s investigative report is due in October and then the committee will start the process again with Grismore. “If it ends up having articles of impeachment, I would not be surprised if it goes into next session, given the timing and how long this one took,” Rep. LaLonde said.

When lawmakers come back in January they’ll also continue work on a proposed constitutional amendment providing for more oversight of all county officials including judges, state’s attorneys, and sheriffs.

