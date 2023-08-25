How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -After a drab and drippy Friday, the weather will improve as we get into the last weekend of August, but not be quite perfect.

The system that kept it cloudy, wet, and cool in some spots on Friday will be moving out overnight. Saturday will start with some patchy fog, but then some sunshine into the early afternoon. As we go through the afternoon, a weak cold front will sweep through from NW to SE, spreading a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two. A few showers may linger into the evening hours before it starts to clear out Saturday night.

Sunday will be the nicer day of the weekend with a return of lots of sunshine. It will be much less humid, too. That nice weather will continue through Monday.

Tuesday will start with sunshine, but a frontal system will move in from the west with rain showers by the end of the day. Those showers will last through Wednesday. After the front goes by, it will clear out for the last day of August on Thursday and into the first day of September on Friday.

Dodge the showers on Saturday, otherwise have a great weekend! -Gary

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Florida man dies in Randolph I-89 crash
Susan Sarandon/File
Susan Sarandon sues construction company over problems at Vt. retirement home
File photo
Champlain Valley Equipment fined in federal whistleblower pollution case
Christopher Degreenia
Police capture wanted man after chase through Northeast Kingdom
A Richford man appeared before a judge on Wednesday after police say they discovered a family...
Vt. man appears in court after police find dad’s body buried in yard

Latest News

Your Friday outlook from the WCAX weather team.
Evening Weather Webcast
Peter has the latest forecast.
Afternoon Weather Webcast
Peter has the latest forecast
Morning weather webcast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast