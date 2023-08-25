BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -After a drab and drippy Friday, the weather will improve as we get into the last weekend of August, but not be quite perfect.

The system that kept it cloudy, wet, and cool in some spots on Friday will be moving out overnight. Saturday will start with some patchy fog, but then some sunshine into the early afternoon. As we go through the afternoon, a weak cold front will sweep through from NW to SE, spreading a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two. A few showers may linger into the evening hours before it starts to clear out Saturday night.

Sunday will be the nicer day of the weekend with a return of lots of sunshine. It will be much less humid, too. That nice weather will continue through Monday.

Tuesday will start with sunshine, but a frontal system will move in from the west with rain showers by the end of the day. Those showers will last through Wednesday. After the front goes by, it will clear out for the last day of August on Thursday and into the first day of September on Friday.

Dodge the showers on Saturday, otherwise have a great weekend! -Gary

