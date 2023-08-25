BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Friday! Most of the consistent showers we saw this morning should begin to make their exit as we head through the morning hours. This afternoon should be drier with mostly cloudy skies overhead, but we will still be dodging a few more scattered showers through this afternoon. Temperatures climb into the 70s further west, where we dry out first. They will be stuck in the 60s east, where rain takes longer to exit.

Saturday should feature mostly cloudy skies for much of the day, but we will still be dodging a few spotty showers here and there through much of the day. It’s not all bad news; there could be some patchy sunshine through the afternoon. Temperatures are in the upper 60s and lower 70s for much of us.

Sunday, we could start with a few clouds, but those should make their departure through the day, leaving us with partly cloudy to mainly sunny skies overhead. That sunshine should last into the start of next week before a frontal system brings more showers on Tuesday and Wednesday.

After that front goes by, a quick shot of some very fall-like weather will come in on blustery NNW winds for Thursday - a little fall preview for the last day of August!

Have a great weekend!

-Peter Kvietkauskas

