Phish concert preview: WCAX inside look at the flood fundraiser

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Flood victims are getting help from the mega-band Phish.

WCAX is at the benefit concert held at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in New York.

Proceeds from the sold-out shows benefit the band’s WaterWheel foundation, which set up a special flood recovery fund.

Tickets ranged from $50 to $250. And for an additional $500 concertgoers get a foundation ticket to attend a private pre-show event. “This is what we do, they started being successful, they said this is how to conduct yourself as a human being. You share. You do what you can. And of course, they are in a position now where they make a huge impact,” said Beth Montuori Rowles with the WaterWheel Foundation.

Plenty of Vermonters rolled in to check out show and to support their home state.

