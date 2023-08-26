How to help
Phish concert preview: WCAX inside look at the flood fundraiser

By Darren Perron and Calvin Cutler
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Flood victims are getting help from the mega-band Phish.

WCAX is at the benefit concert held at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in New York.

Proceeds from the sold-out shows benefit the band’s WaterWheel foundation, which set up a special flood recovery fund.

Tickets ranged from $50 to $250. And for an additional $500 concertgoers get a foundation ticket to attend a private pre-show event. “This is what we do, they started being successful, they said this is how to conduct yourself as a human being. You share. You do what you can. And of course, they are in a position now where they make a huge impact,” said Beth Montuori Rowles with the WaterWheel Foundation.

Plenty of Vermonters rolled in to check out show and to support their home state.

