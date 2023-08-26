How to help
UVM field hockey rolls Sacred Heart in season opener

By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM field hockey team opened its season in style Friday, dominating Sacred Heart 6-2 on the new surface at Moulton-Winder Field.

The Cats got five goals and four assists from their German trio of Sophia Drees, Alina Gerke, and Sophia Lefranc in the win.

“We were just really excited to open the field like this,” Drees said after her two goal two assist performance. “I know we had a lot of people watching so we just wanted to represent, make everyone proud. And we were really focusing on having high pressure on and I think we really elevated on that.”

“I’m really pleased with just the offensive effort and the fact that we had a spread across a few different players scoring goals today,” added head coach Kate Pfeifer. “Some really nice field goals and also some set pieces that we’ve been working hard on throughout the preseason. So it was really nice to see.”

The Cats have a huge test in their next contest, as they host 8th ranked Syracuse on Sunday afternoon.

