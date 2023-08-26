How to help
UVM women’s hoops unveils full 2023-24 schedule

Cats will face at least two power conference opponents, Princeton, and Delaney Richason’s sister
Cats ready for new season
Cats ready for new season
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM women’s basketball team unveiled their full 2023-24 schedule on Friday, adding the nonconference opponents and dates to the previously released America East slate.

The Cats will play an exhibition game against St. Mike’s on November 2nd before opening the regular season November 6th at home against Miami University out of Ohio. The RedHawks’ roster features Katey Richason, Delaney’s younger sister.

Vermont will face at least two power conference teams: UVM visits Providence the week before Thanksgiving and battles UNC in the first round of the Gulf Coast Showcase on Black Friday. Vermont could also face Kansas State and/or 2023 national runner up Iowa depending on results in that tournament.

Dartmouth makes the short trip to Burlington on November 30th, and Vermont will play a couple games in the New York metro area at Army and Manhattan in early December. UVM wraps the nonconference slate with three straight home games, including a visit from defending Ivy League Champion Princeton on December 29th.

UNH comes to Burlington to open conference play on January 4th.

You can see the full UVM women’s basketball schedule here.

