What To Do: Saturday, August 26

It’s the first weekend of the 2023 Champlain Valley Fair!

Head over to the Champlain Valley Expo to get in all your fair fun as the summer season comes to a close. The fair itself runs from 10;00 a.m. to midnight, but the midway opens at noon.

The Freestyle Motorcross Show is today’s special event, and of course, be sure to check out the WCAX tent to meet some of your favorite news reporters and anchors.

Getting into the fair costs $15 for adults and $5 for kids.

Vergennes is celebrating the 41st Annual Vergennes Day. City Hall Park and the surrounding buildings are hosting a number of activities, and over 60 vendors will be in attendance.

It officially starts at 10;00 a.m., but the Vergennes Fire Department will be hosting a pancake breakfast starting at 7:00 a.m. Be sure to check out the live music, the Bixby Sidewalk Chalk Art Competition, and the free horse and wagon rides.

This is a free event for everyone to attend.

For those down in the southern part of the state looking to get in on the festival fun, head down to Ludlow for the 3rd Annual Best Of Vermont Summer Festival.

This event will also have live music sets, along with the first Antique Tractors and Vintage Machines showcase, the food tent, the kid zone with circus fun and face painters, and many more activities.

It starts at noon and is free, though a $3 donation is suggested. Donations for this year’s fest will go to the Okemo Valley Disaster Fund.

