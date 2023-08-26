BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A cold front will bring scattered showers during the day under mostly cloudy skies. There is the chance for a thunderstorm, but severe weather isn’t expected. Highs will remain on the cool side, getting into the upper 60s to low 70s. Showers will end Saturday night, with patchy dense fog developing once again. Sunday will be a pleasant day overall, with partly sunny skies. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out in the Northeast Kingdom, otherwise it will be dry.

Monday will be a pleasant late summer day, with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s. Lows will be in the 50s. Tuesday will be a bit more humid, with the chance for showers and possibly a thunderstorm. The wettest day will be Wednesday, with showers likely. Heavy rain and flooding aren’t expected, but we’ll keep an eye on it.

August will end on a cool but pleasant note with mostly sunny skies for Thursday. Highs will be in the low 70s, with lows in the 40s and 50s. Friday will be mostly sunny and beautiful.

