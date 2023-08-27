How to help
Burlington Salvation Army sees demand for back-to-school essentials

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Salvation Army in Burlington is working to get students geared up for the new school year.

At their headquarters on Main Street, the Salvation Army says they’re seeing a much higher demand for back-to-school supplies than in recent years due to flooding and high costs.

So far, they’ve given out more than 200 backpacks, loaded with pencils, notebooks, binders and more.

Organizers say when students don’t have what they need, it can make them feel behind in the classroom.

“Some of the kids that were opening their bags as they were leaving they just jumped up and down because they said, ‘I wanted these, I needed these!’ So honestly, it’s the difference between a child really feeling like they can succeed or not when starting out a new school year,” said Felisha Davis from the Salvation Army.

If you are in need of a backpack and school supplies, the Salvation Army will be doing another giveaway tomorrow from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

