Countdown to 25th annual Battle of Plattsburgh commemoration underway

A reenactment of the Battle of Plattsburgh. - File photo
A reenactment of the Battle of Plattsburgh. - File photo(WCAX)
By Alek LaShomb
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH N.Y. (WCAX) - The countdown to the 25th annual battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration is underway.

The multi-day commemoration kicks off on Thursday with a memorial at Riverside Cemetery.

Tom Donahue, the president of 1814 Commemoration Inc. says this year will also be the first time since the pandemic that British and Canadian citizens will be able to visit. He says there will also be live music by the United States Navy band and the Glengarry Bhoys as well as a 5k and a children’s old time village fair.

Donahue adds that reenactments are also making a return this year.

“A lot of reenactors coming there will be the large encampment over at the Kent Delord House. There will be a parade. There will be reenactments throughout the weekend. Many things that did not happen the last couple of years.”

The commemoration will end with a final ceremony on crab island at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 11.

