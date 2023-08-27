How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Fallen Rutland officer Jessica Ebbighausen honored with memorial ride

Halfway to Heaven Riding Club
Halfway to Heaven Riding Club(WCAX)
By Jessica Tara
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A memorial ride in Rutland honored fallen officer Jessica Ebbighausen, who was killed in a car crash in the line of duty.

The Halfway to Heaven Riding Club, a local motorcycle group, gathered at the Vermont State fairgrounds for the ride.

With the help of Rutland city police, many people in the community came out and honored Jessica’s memory.

A little over a month ago Ebbighausen life and career in law enforcement was cut short... following a car crash with a home break-in suspect.

“She had a lot of aspirations going for her and she wanted to do a lot of stuff and that was taken away from her,” said Halfway to Heaven Riding Club Founder Ashley Kehoe.

“We’re trying to do what we can to you know support the community,” said Halfway to Heaven Riding Club President Nick Gallipo.

Officer Ebbighausen was a part-time officer in field training in preparation for attending the Vermont Police Academy to become a full-time officer.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Sarandon/File
Susan Sarandon sues construction company over problems at Vt. retirement home
File photo
Koffee Kup workers win class action lawsuit seeking back pay
File photo
Champlain Valley Equipment fined in federal whistleblower pollution case
File Photo
Behind the scenes as the Champlain Valley Fair gets underway
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Florida man dies in Randolph I-89 crash

Latest News

A reenactment of the Battle of Plattsburgh. - File photo
Countdown to 25th annual Battle of Plattsburgh commemoration underway
Friends For A-Dog Foundation
Friends of A-Dog hope to drive up marrow registration
Vermont’s first “Clean-Up Day”
Vermont’s first “Clean-Up Day” picks up the pieces from July’s historic floods
The recent floods that brought destruction and devastation to Vermont -- also brought some good.
Vermont’s first “Clean-Up Day” picks up the pieces from July’s historic floods