Fallen Rutland officer Jessica Ebbighausen honored with memorial ride

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A memorial ride in Rutland honored fallen officer Jessica Ebbighausen, who was killed in a car crash in the line of duty.

The Halfway to Heaven Riding Club, a local motorcycle group, gathered at the Vermont State fairgrounds for the ride.

With the help of Rutland city police, many people in the community came out and honored Jessica’s memory.

A little over a month ago Ebbighausen life and career in law enforcement was cut short... following a car crash with a home break-in suspect.

“She had a lot of aspirations going for her and she wanted to do a lot of stuff and that was taken away from her,” said Halfway to Heaven Riding Club Founder Ashley Kehoe.

“We’re trying to do what we can to you know support the community,” said Halfway to Heaven Riding Club President Nick Gallipo.

Officer Ebbighausen was a part-time officer in field training in preparation for attending the Vermont Police Academy to become a full-time officer.

