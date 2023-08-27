How to help
Friends of A-Dog hope to drive up marrow registration

Friends For A-Dog Foundation
Friends For A-Dog Foundation(WCAX)
By Hailey Morgan
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -The Friends For A-Dog Foundation once again invited the community to a celebration of life.

To remember a prominent Burlington musician, artist and skateboarder, Andy " A-Dog” Williams. Who passed away from myeloid leukemia in 2013.

While undergoing treatment Andy faced the seemingly impossible challenge of finding a bone marrow donor.

“Friends for A-Dog” is made up of Andy’s community, family, and friends who gather to fundraise. Do bone marrow drives and spread information through a variety of programming and scholarships in the arts and skateboarding with kids.

Saturday’s celebration took place at Williams skatepark. Where everyone was invited to enjoy all of Andy’s favorite things like music, art, lots of food and of course, skateboarding.

Organizers say they hope their event’s encourage people to get on the marrow donor registry.

“When you encounter illness, or someone you love with illness. You realize the importance of donating blood. What a blood transfusion can do with someone going through leukemia. Having that understanding of how as a community we can all give back in our own ways,” Said Andy’s partner, Jozie Furchgott-Sourdiffe.

The foundation says all the proceeds they collect from the event will go towards their programming.

