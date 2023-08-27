Vermont’s first “Clean-Up Day” picks up the pieces from July’s historic floods

MONTPELIER Vt. (WCAX)-The recent floods that brought destruction and devastation to Vermont -- also brought some good.

“We come together and help one another. That’s just something whether it’s building a barn. Or major disaster,” said Vermonter Kathryn Farmer.

Kathryn Farmer was born and raised in Vermont and she like many other Vermonters decided to join in on the state wide clean up day.

Green Up Vermont and local Vermont companies stepped up to the plate to encourage people to clean the state. For flood recovery.

She says in times of need, this is what Vermont does.

“We have no control over what could be the next disaster. When we help one another it brings us closer. It gives us unity, and we build solidarity,” explained Farmer.

More than a dozen communities across Vermont had clean up. Or restoration projects that needed to be done.

The city of Barre had various locations that needed some work. The town of Waterbury was busy doing a restoration project to one of their parks.

Cities like Montpelier needed debris to be cleaned off the streets.

Even the governor took on some restoration projects and says this work is essential for rebuilding what was lost.

“It feels good, again, trying to help out as many people as we can. We have a long ways to go, but one project at a time. Gives people a sense of hope I think. This is my home town, I grew up here. I was born here, and this is important to me,” said Phil Scott.

Green Up Vermont says Vermont is the only state that has a green up day. They were thrilled that so many people were in favor of clean up day too.

“To have two in one year, just because of the necessity. From the flood, it is amazing. We are a great role model for all the rest of the states,” said Green Up Days Executive Director Kate Alberghini.

Green up Vermont says, who knows. Maybe this day can start a new restoration, clean up tradition.

