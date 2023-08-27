How to help
What To Do: Sunday, August 27

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at What To Do this Sunday!

It’s opening day for the Kingdom Corn Maze at the Simpson Farm in Sutton, Vermont.

Starting at 10:30 this morning, you and your family can enjoy this year’s maze. You can also enjoy the other fun activities, like the animal barn, the pumpkin patch, and the corn cannons.

It’s free to visit the farm, and the whole family is invited.

The last day of the Nulhegan Abenaki Heritage Gathering is happening this morning. It’s being hosted at the Mount Norris Scout Reservation in Eden Mills starting at 10:00 a.m.

You can expect singing, storytelling, drumming, and dancing, or even try out tomahawk throwing! There will also be all kinds of Abenaki vendors to shop from, and they do ask that you bring cash.

This gathering is free and open to the public.

The Vermont Symphony Orchestra Skylark quartet will be performing in Burlington.

Starting at 10:00 a.m. you can see this group perform classic quartet favorites as well as contemporary pieces inspired by Nordic and Celtic folk traditions.

The local quartet has over a decade of experience together. You can see them free at City Hall Park.

