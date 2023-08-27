YCQM AUG. 27, 2023

How to help
AUG. 27, 2023

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week on You Can Quote Me a one-on-one with Representative Becca Balint, plus A new report shows which towns have the highest financial burden when it comes to energy. We’LL tell you which ones. As well as more of Cat’s conversation with Tom Donahue from BROC Community Action in Rutland about the help that’s available for people struggling to keep up with their energy bills.

