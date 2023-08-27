BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Patchy dense fog is once again likely early Monday morning. The rest of the day will be pleasant, however, with mostly sunny skies and highs well into the 70s. A pre-frontal trough will bring a few showers to southern sections by evening. This trough will keep some showers and thunderstorms around on Tuesday, though they will be fairly widely scattered. Tuesday will be warmer, with highs near 80 degrees.

A cold front will bring additional showers Tuesday night and Wednesday, but flooding isn’t expected. Wednesday will be cooler, with highs in the 60s. Wednesday night could be quite chilly, with lows in the 40s, and even a few upper 30s in locations like Saranac Lake. Thursday and Friday will be delightful days, and ideal for going to the Champlain Valley Fair. It will be mostly sunny both days, with cool highs in the upper 60s to low 70s Thursday, then in the upper 70s Friday.

The welcomed dry stretch will continue Saturday, with highs back into the 70s. Sunday is more uncertain, as showers are a possibility, but no significant weather is expected.

