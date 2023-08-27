BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today will be a pleasant day overall, with some morning fog and mostly cloudy skies, giving way to partly sunny skies for the afternoon. Just a few showers are possible in the Northeast Kingdom and New Hampshire, but most of the region will remain dry. It will be cool but pleasant, with highs in the 60s to near 70 degrees. Patchy fog is possible again Sunday night. Monday will be beautiful, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s.

Tuesday will have some sun, but there will be scattered showers as well. Showers are more likely Tuesday night. At first, there was the possibility of heavy rain Tuesday night and Wednesday, but thankfully it’s looking increasingly dry, with just additional showers continuing Wednesday. It will be a cool day, however, with highs only in the 60s.

August will end on a pleasant note on Thursday, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 70s. Friday and Saturday will also be dry, making for excellent days to be outdoors or head to the Champlain Valley Fair.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.