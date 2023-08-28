13th Annual Zoe’s Walk raising money for accessibility needs

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The 13th Annual Zoe’s race kicked off Sunday morning at Oakledge Park.

Since 2009, Zoe’s Race has supported local families in need of home accessibility modifications.

Erika Nestor created this idea after she was faced with the trouble of trying to remodel her house to make it accessible for her daughter Zoe, who is in a wheelchair as a result of a near-drowning accident when she was 18 months old.

Zoe is now a teenager, and through a partnership with the Howard Center, Zoe’s Race helps change the lives and homes of those in similar situations for the better.

“15 years ago the plan was to go on Survivor, win Survivor, and start a fund. I tried out and didn’t make it, so this was plan B actually and it’s been wonderful,” said Nestor.

There were three different races; a 1k, 5k, and 10k. Since its first event, Zoe’s Race has raised more than $270,000 and completed 34 home accessibility projects.

