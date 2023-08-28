How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

13th Annual Zoe’s Walk raising money for accessibility needs

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The 13th Annual Zoe’s race kicked off Sunday morning at Oakledge Park.

Since 2009, Zoe’s Race has supported local families in need of home accessibility modifications.

Erika Nestor created this idea after she was faced with the trouble of trying to remodel her house to make it accessible for her daughter Zoe, who is in a wheelchair as a result of a near-drowning accident when she was 18 months old.

Zoe is now a teenager, and through a partnership with the Howard Center, Zoe’s Race helps change the lives and homes of those in similar situations for the better.

“15 years ago the plan was to go on Survivor, win Survivor, and start a fund. I tried out and didn’t make it, so this was plan B actually and it’s been wonderful,” said Nestor.

There were three different races; a 1k, 5k, and 10k. Since its first event, Zoe’s Race has raised more than $270,000 and completed 34 home accessibility projects.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Halfway to Heaven Riding Club
Fallen Rutland officer Jessica Ebbighausen honored with memorial ride
PHISH Concert at SPAC
Phish concert preview: WCAX inside look at the flood fundraiser
Vermont’s first “Clean-Up Day”
Vermont’s first “Clean-Up Day” picks up the pieces from July’s historic floods
West Street Cemetery
Volunteers rally to clean up historic Rutland cemetery
Feisel Abdirahman
Multi-town pursuit ends in arrest

Latest News

In the 2022-2023 school year, 94% of K-12 students were immunized for sicknesses ranging from...
UVM Medical Center hopeful for promising results from RSV vaccine research
The 13th Annual Zoe’s race kicked off Sunday morning at Oakledge Park.
13th Annual Zoe’s Walk raising money for accessibility needs
FILE
Traffic Alert: Route 100 in Tyson Village to be closed
Starting this morning at 6:00 a.m., part of Route 100 will be closed for construction.
Traffic Alert: Route 100 in Tyson Village to be closed