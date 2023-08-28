8th Annual Eurobuilt Car Show returns to Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - This event in Rutland has lots of people, and lot’s of classic cars.

“This is an incredible selection, an incredible number of cars. not my style, but a lot of numbers,” said Vermont resident Irwin Adler.

This is Irwin Adler, he lives in Manchester Vermont and he owns forty two different cars.

He’s been showing them in car shows for as long as he can remember. But when he heard there was an opportunity to show his original 1985 alfa Romeo graduate in this year’s 2023 Eurobuilt Car Show. He couldn’t help but show everyone his style.

“If you own antique cars, you’re always looking for an opportunity to talk to people. I never care about the prizes or anything like that, but I get to talk to people like you. so it’s always a treat for me. I enjoy talking to the other car owners. also the people that are coming to view,” explained Adler.

The car show has been around since 2016 and the majority of cars invited to the shin-dig are Volkswagens and Audi’s.

When the car show first started it was just a way to raise money for charity. But now, over three hundred cars are in the event every year.

It brings hundreds of people to Rutland, all hoping to get a good look at the unique line up

“Every car has a different engine, a different platform. so you can talk to different people with different stuff and get to know all kinds of information about different vehicles. I usually just come for the atmosphere. the people around usually have really good vibes, and the cars look super nice,” said spectator Liam Degraff.

The charity that benefits from the show, Foundation Blue is always down to show their ride.

Foundation Blue was originally started in honor of Alexi Derochambeau. Who died unexpectedly in his 20s.

His friends finished the car he was working on and now the organization supports automotive tech students with scholarships.

The non-profit says they don’t know where they would be without this car show.

“They have this auction for us. you know? they started this show saying like, we want you to be here. ‘We want you to be the charity.’ So that, snowballed other shows to say, well we want you to be our charity too,” said Foundation Blue Justine Santos.

After the show, organizers have a big auction. So far the car show has raised over fifty thousand dollars for charity and nonprofits.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.