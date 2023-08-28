How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Can Vermont businesses recover from the flooding in time for foliage season?

In just a few weeks, leaf peepers will flock to Vermont. For communities hit hard by last...
In just a few weeks, leaf peepers will flock to Vermont. For communities hit hard by last month's floods, it's a scramble to get businesses back open.(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - In just a few weeks, leaf peepers will flock to Vermont. For communities hit hard by last month’s floods, it’s a scramble to get businesses back open.

Montpelier is approaching what would normally be one of the busiest times of the year. Now, the downtown is facing a complex calculus of how and when to reopen.

State Street in Montpelier is now open to car traffic after being closed in the wake of last month’s flooding. Disaster cleanup experts from Servpro celebrated wrapping up nearly seven weeks of work on state buildings.

Down the street, the heart of the Capitol continues to recover, with many businesses still closed.

“We’re finding that they’re all over the place,” said Brett Long, the deputy commissioner of the Vermont Department of Economic Development.

At Bent Nails Bistro, a popular watering hole and music venue next to the North Branch of the Winooski River, owner Aaron Scoti is thinking about the future of his business and community.

“There was a moment where we wondered whether we should come back at all,” Scoti said.

He’s well into the restoration and recovery phase. Others are still in the cleanup phase, and a few are still shuttered and have not even begun to take down flood-damaged drywall.

“I’m just worried about the future of Montpelier and our business that there won’t be enough people in town to sustain a vibrant downtown,” Scoti said.

“Some are struggling to figure out how they’re going to make this work,” Long said.

A month ago, the Scott administration launched a $20 million grant program for businesses to meet immediate needs. The state has approved $1.7 million, paying businesses $13,500 on average. Some 700 businesses have started applications, but some applications are incomplete or have incorrect information, and some don’t know about the program at all and will tell the state: “Hey, I’ve been working 18 hours a day trying to get my business cleaned reopened or the drywall out,” Long said.

Businesses working to rebuild in a community that’s almost certain to flood again.

“We have to do things to make our buildings more resilient as far as waterproofing, and the state should be doing things about the river itself,” Scoti said.

Wetland management, dam management, dredging rivers and other potential solutions are on the table, but there are no specific plans yet.

But until the foliage turns here in Vermont in just a few weeks, local businesses are hoping they can welcome in as many businesses as possible to help with the recovery effort.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont Strong license plates went on sale Monday to help raise money for flood recovery. -...
New ‘Vermont Strong’ license plates go on sale
Feisel Abdirahman
South Burlington man facing multiple charges after pursuit ends in arrest
A hot air balloon made an emergency landing on a highway median in Vermont after becoming...
Hot air balloon lands on Vermont highway median after being stalled in flight
Halfway to Heaven Riding Club
Fallen Rutland officer Jessica Ebbighausen honored with memorial ride
A Winooski man is facing numerous charges including sexual assault after an incident in...
Winooski man charged in sexual assault at Burlington bar

Latest News

Vermont marinas, boat rentals and boating clubs have seen a decline in visitors over this soggy...
Vermont’s rainy summer means a tough season for boaters
Maj. Gen. Greg Knight
How the Vermont National Guard works to recruit and diversify
The Vermont National Guard recruits each summer at the Champlain Valley Fair, and they are also...
How the Vermont National Guard works to recruit and diversify
Jerry Normandin
Former Vt. school bus driver pleads guilty to child sexual abuse