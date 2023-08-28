Can Vermont businesses recover from the flooding in time for foliage season?

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - In just a few weeks, leaf peepers will flock to Vermont. For communities hit hard by last month’s floods, it’s a scramble to get businesses back open.

Montpelier is approaching what would normally be one of the busiest times of the year. Now, the downtown is facing a complex calculus of how and when to reopen.

State Street in Montpelier is now open to car traffic after being closed in the wake of last month’s flooding. Disaster cleanup experts from Servpro celebrated wrapping up nearly seven weeks of work on state buildings.

Down the street, the heart of the Capitol continues to recover, with many businesses still closed.

“We’re finding that they’re all over the place,” said Brett Long, the deputy commissioner of the Vermont Department of Economic Development.

At Bent Nails Bistro, a popular watering hole and music venue next to the North Branch of the Winooski River, owner Aaron Scoti is thinking about the future of his business and community.

“There was a moment where we wondered whether we should come back at all,” Scoti said.

He’s well into the restoration and recovery phase. Others are still in the cleanup phase, and a few are still shuttered and have not even begun to take down flood-damaged drywall.

“I’m just worried about the future of Montpelier and our business that there won’t be enough people in town to sustain a vibrant downtown,” Scoti said.

“Some are struggling to figure out how they’re going to make this work,” Long said.

A month ago, the Scott administration launched a $20 million grant program for businesses to meet immediate needs. The state has approved $1.7 million, paying businesses $13,500 on average. Some 700 businesses have started applications, but some applications are incomplete or have incorrect information, and some don’t know about the program at all and will tell the state: “Hey, I’ve been working 18 hours a day trying to get my business cleaned reopened or the drywall out,” Long said.

Businesses working to rebuild in a community that’s almost certain to flood again.

“We have to do things to make our buildings more resilient as far as waterproofing, and the state should be doing things about the river itself,” Scoti said.

Wetland management, dam management, dredging rivers and other potential solutions are on the table, but there are no specific plans yet.

But until the foliage turns here in Vermont in just a few weeks, local businesses are hoping they can welcome in as many businesses as possible to help with the recovery effort.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.