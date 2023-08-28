Champlain Valley Fair sees record-setting attendance on Sunday

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - People are flocking to the Champlain Valley Fair in Essex Junction to enjoy “The 10 best days of summer.”

Fair officials say Sunday was huge, with their highest attendance ever for a Sunday. It outpaced every day from last year, which was a record-setting fair.

In total, 16,510 people went through the gates Sunday. That’s a 40% increase in paid attendance and 20% total increase.

It was also the first time in 11 years they had to scramble some buses from Georgia and Swanton to park people at Essex High School. Some 5,000 cars parked according to the fair.

The popular monster truck show and 100 minutes of free rides probably helped with that.

Some of that also might have been due to Mother Nature, because the weather didn’t play well on Friday or Saturday. But fair officials say they more than made up for it on Sunday.

“Normally it’s Saturday. That is our busiest day. Sundays are still good. The monster truck sure is always popular. It always sells out but to see the monster truck show attendance plus 11,000 or 12,000 fairgoers come to enjoy it. It is pretty awesome and we really appreciate Vermonters coming out supporting the fair supporting our vendors and our midway partner,” said Jeff Bartley of the Champlain Valley Fair.

As for attendance overall, it’s on par with past years at this point, at about 30,000, which they say they’re pretty happy with for turnout so far.

Will they see another day like that? Maybe. They think Friday might be pretty big with Ludacris coming. They have 6,000 tickets already sold for his show.

Thursday with the Demolition Derby is always a big hit too.

If you’re not the kind of person who enjoys a big crowd, Bartley recommends the special they are running all week long, where it’s $8 to get in after 5 p.m. That happens Monday through Friday and it gives you a chance to come in at half price and get some dinner.

KIDS DAY

Monday, kids 5-12 got in for just $4 for Kids Day. And with the great weather we got, plenty of families were out and about.

There’s something for every kid at the fair. Some loved the new shark show that happens three times a day. Others were there to snag some tasty fair food, like cotton candy and ice cream.

Many of the kids I talked to said they were there for the classics: the animals and the rides. And the line for tickets as the rides were getting ready to open was long as young thrill-seekers got ready to go fast!

Reporter Cat Viglienzoni: What’s your favorite part of the fair?

Max Tinker/Fairgoer: Probably the roller coaster.

Cat Viglienzoni: What do you like about the roller coaster?

Max Tinker: Because I like the one that goes kind of fast.

Cat Viglienzoni: Would you say that you get scared on fast rides or do you love it?

Max Tinker: I’m kind of scared on faster rides but I do like fast rides but I’m kind of scared on things.

---

Cat Viglienzoni: What animals are you looking forward to?

Harleereah Mongeon/Fairgoer: Like I wanted to see the baby puppies.

Click here for more on the Champlain Valley Fair.

