Former Vt. school bus driver pleads guilty to child sexual abuse

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A former South Burlington school bus driver was sentenced on Monday after pleading guilty to sexually abusing young boys.

Jerry Normandin, 63, of Milton, pleaded guilty to two counts of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child and was sentenced to five to 15 years in prison, of which he must serve at least three.

It follows two instances of sexual abuse of young boys. Prosecutors say Normandin abused a boy under 13 numerous times in the mid-2000s at his home in Milton. Years later, they say while driving a school van, he sexually abused a 15-year-old boy with developmental disabilities.

Victim impact statements say Normandin’s abuse created suicidal ideation, depression and that he destroyed their lives.

“I cannot imagine what this has done to him and what this will continue to do to him. You have a lifetime sex offender registration requirement but this thing that you did to both of these people is going to be carried with them for the rest of their lives,” Vt. Superior Court Judge Alison Sheppard Arms said.

One of the victims spoke in the courtroom, saying how glad he is that Normandin is going to prison.

“That’s why I’m here in person. I wasn’t going to come today. I am only here just to forgive him for what he’s done. I don’t have any objections to the new agreement, although I do wish he was incarcerated for longer,” the victim said.

According to the plea deal reached with the state, Normandin will serve at least three years behind bars.

“This sentence is insufficient in terms of addressing the real and lifelong harm you have caused to both of these people,” Judge Sheppard said.

Normandin will also be on the sex offender registry for the rest of his life.

“I’m extremely sorry for what has happened,” Normindin said. “I’m just anxious to serve my sentence and get on with my life.”

When Normandin was arrested, the South Burlington School District placed him on administrative leave. They say that they perform background checks on all employees which is legally required by all public and independent schools in Vermont.

