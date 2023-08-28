Higher demand continues at Burlington food shelf

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The need for food continues in Burlington as Feeding Chittenden sees higher-than-usual foot traffic.

We told you earlier this summer about record numbers at the food shelf in the city’s Old North End.

Officials say those numbers have come down slightly but they are still seeing close to 150 people on the busiest days. Last year those numbers were in the 80s.

The Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity helps run Feeding Chittenden, and leaders there say they are working on adjusting their operations to meet the demand.

“Definitely a strain, for instance, today we are worried about running out of food. Food donations have not gone up and the budget has not gone up and everything else has not gone up with the increased numbers. So, definitely a strain of trying to give maybe smaller portions, trying to make sure we have enough staff here to deal with all the clients we have going in and out,” said Adam Hall, the outreach services coordinator at CVOEO.

The building is also undergoing renovations with an improved space expected to open next month.

