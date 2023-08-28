Hiking trail in Quechee Gorge damaged by flooding reopened Monday

QUECHEE, Vt. (WCAX) - Roughly a quarter million people visit the Quechee Gorge every single year, but since flooding in July flooding, a significant portion of that attraction has been closed until Monday.

The Quechee Gorge trail, which goes to the bottom of the massive span is back open.

Andrew MacNevins of Gorham, New Hampshire, and his fiancée were the first to take advantage of the newly reconstructed trail.

“I was here years ago, but I was talking to her about it and was like, ‘You know what? Today seems like a nice day out to take a ride down this way then go out toward Woodstock,’” MacNevins said.

When the Ottauquechee River spilled its banks, mud and debris were left covering huge swaths of the half-mile trail to the river’s edge.

“We figure we hauled out probably about 1,000 one-ton truckloads of debris off of the trail, 3,800 yards came out of here. And then we resurfaced with a three-eighths material on top,” said Brian Renfro of the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation.

Crews from VTrans helped with the restoration efforts that cost roughly $200,000.

Work is being done to open the last remaining sections that are still closed, including the trail to the nearby Quechee State Park.

“It’s sort of the region people stop in this Quechee area, and so having the trail closed, I’m sure it had impacts,” Renfro said.

“We call it a mini Grand Canyon,” said PJ Skehan of the Hartford Area Chamber of Commerce.

Tourism officials say people from all over the world visit the gorge. Foot traffic is off about 25% compared to previous years.

“Especially in the foliage time, although year-round the scenery is always good. But the foliage, with the colors and stuff, it’s absolutely spectacular,” Skehan said.

That’s something this couple is finding out on their own.

“We were looking at the trail and saw that it was all blocked off and I said, ‘Well, I guess we are going to have to come back and do it another time, and then luckily we saw that it was open,’” said Natalie Marquis of Colebrook, New Hampshire.

State park crews will be working on the trail for the next couple of days and they say they hope to have it entirely open for Labor Day Weekend.

