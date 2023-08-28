How much money will Vermont receive for flood aid from Congress?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Congress will take up several spending bills when lawmakers return from their August recess, including a supplemental funding bill for the Federal Emergency Management Agency. But with deadly wildfires in Hawaii and massive flooding in California, how much will Vermont receive to help with last month’s devastating floods?

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who visited the Northeast Kingdom last week, says there’s need across the country.

“It’s not an either or, we have to address problems in Hawaii, in Vermont and other disaster-related problems. There will be a supplemental coming up. The delegation feels strongly about the fight for as strong funding as we can,” said Sanders, I-Vermont.

Sanders adds that amid deep division in the Capitol, disasters affect states of all political stripes.

