How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

How much money will Vermont receive for flood aid from Congress?

With deadly wildfires in Hawaii and massive flooding in California, how much will Vermont...
With deadly wildfires in Hawaii and massive flooding in California, how much will Vermont receive from the feds to help with last month’s devastating floods? - File photo(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Congress will take up several spending bills when lawmakers return from their August recess, including a supplemental funding bill for the Federal Emergency Management Agency. But with deadly wildfires in Hawaii and massive flooding in California, how much will Vermont receive to help with last month’s devastating floods?

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who visited the Northeast Kingdom last week, says there’s need across the country.

“It’s not an either or, we have to address problems in Hawaii, in Vermont and other disaster-related problems. There will be a supplemental coming up. The delegation feels strongly about the fight for as strong funding as we can,” said Sanders, I-Vermont.

Sanders adds that amid deep division in the Capitol, disasters affect states of all political stripes.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Halfway to Heaven Riding Club
Fallen Rutland officer Jessica Ebbighausen honored with memorial ride
Feisel Abdirahman
South Burlington man facing multiple charges after pursuit ends in arrest
PHISH Concert at SPAC
Phish concert preview: WCAX inside look at the flood fundraiser
Vermont’s first “Clean-Up Day”
Vermont’s first “Clean-Up Day” picks up the pieces from July’s historic floods
West Street Cemetery
Volunteers rally to clean up historic Rutland cemetery

Latest News

Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
In the 2022-2023 school year, 94% of K-12 students were immunized for sicknesses ranging from...
UVM Medical Center hopeful for promising results from RSV vaccine research
The 13th Annual Zoe’s Race kicked off Sunday morning at Burlington's Oakledge Park.
13th Annual Zoe’s Race raises money for accessibility needs
The 13th Annual Zoe’s race kicked off Sunday morning at Oakledge Park.
13th Annual Zoe’s Walk raising money for accessibility needs