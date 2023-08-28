How to help
How the Vermont National Guard works to recruit and diversify

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - On this Military Appreciation Day at the Champlain Valley Fair, our Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Vermont National Guard Adjutant General Greg Knight.

The Guard recruits each summer at the fair, and they are working to diversify.

Knight recently received an award from the Army National Guard for excellence in diversity for his work with the Vermont Guard. He discussed the achievement and the work that still must be done.

Watch the video to see their full conversation.

