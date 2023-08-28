Lawmakers hear options for possible additions to Vermont Statehouse

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - What could an expansion of the Vermont Statehouse look like?

Lawmakers have been looking into expanding the People’s House for years. A joint panel of lawmakers met Monday to hear several paths forward from architects and engineers on additions to the Statehouse.

The state wants to use $1.5 million to contract for expansion plans. But under federal rules, the funds have to be used for health and safety, and plans could require rooms to be designed to accommodate social distancing.

“There are two options, obviously, it’s easier to conceptualize something built over the cafeteria, that’s easier than a standalone or attached addition like we envisioned,” said Shawn Brennan, the vice president of Vermont architecture firm Freeman, French, Freeman.

This project is still years away and planners are still gathering ideas about what an addition should look like or how it would fit into the Capitol Complex.

At the same time, the Statehouse’s HVAC system is undergoing big upgrades, too.

