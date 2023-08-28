Made in Vermont: Vermont Wood’n Pen

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some things just click. For Gary Walz, that thing is woodworking.

“I’ve been a woodworker my whole life since I was a kid. I got to do some lathe work when I was in high school and I really liked it,” he said.

An engineer by day, this crafter always hung on to woodworking for fun. He has his own personal woodshop and built most of the furniture in his house.

“I always missed having a lathe, so about 15 years ago I bought a small lathe, and you can only do so much with a really small lathe,” Walz explained.

Among the things you can do with a small lathe? Small wood projects, like making pens. So, that’s what he started to do, and it’s what he still does.

“It’s a very addicting hobby. You make one pen and then you want to make one that’s a little better than the last one, and then you want to make one that’s a little better than that one... so I started making a lot of pens,” he laughed.

A “lot of pens” doesn’t even scratch the surface. Walz found himself with so many pens, he started selling them under the name Vermont Wood’n Pen. He found a fountain of sales by showing up to Vermont’s craft shows.

“Kind of my niche is, I’ve come up with this, every pen has a story. I can sell the pens better in person than I can than putting them in a shop or putting them on a website, right? Because I can convey the stories,” he explained.

Each pen is made by hand, and you can tell Walz is an engineer by trade, as his pen-making process can get complex... to say the least.

“I actually bake the wood in an oven, bake out all the moisture. Then I put it into a vacuum chamber, with a resin and I let it absorb that resin. And then I bake it again,” he said, explaining one of his many processes that the average layperson may not even have considered. Laser engraving, resin casting, colorful stains and all sorts of styles -- he can do a lot out of his basement workshop.

The refillable pens come in ballpoint, fountain and rollerball styles. If they’re not made of something funky, like antler, they’re mostly made of local wood. Some of the wood is sourced as locally as Walz’s backyard.

“When I go to throw a log on the fire, if I see some interesting patterns in the wood, I’ll set that aside. That will become next year’s pens,” he said.

You can custom order these pens or check out his impressive stock both online and at craft shows. You’ll be sure to find one that will leave you tickled ink.

