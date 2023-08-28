How to help
Man connected to Vermont murder sentenced on lesser charge

Peter Nguyen (right)
Peter Nguyen (right)(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man connected to a Burlington murder was sentenced Monday on a lesser charge.

In April 2020, Steven Martin, 38, was shot in his Burlington home and died at the hospital.

Octavius Allen-Napier of Philadelphia was arrested on federal gun charges and Peter Nguyen of Burlington turned himself in to the police.

Both originally pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.

Now, under a plea deal, Nguyen has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault.

“Yes, I’d like to apologize for my part in all of this. To the family, I’m very sorry that this happened,” Nguyen said.

Nguyen was sentenced to a minimum of two-and-a-half years behind bars. He got credit for time served, so his sentence was suspended to serve two years of probation.

Allen-Napier pleaded guilty to manslaughter earlier this year and is serving an 11- to 25-year sentence.

