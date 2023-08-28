Multi-town pursuit ends in arrest

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington police say they were called to a Williston Rd. restaurant just after 4:00 a.m. Sunday for a burglary in progress.

When they got there, the victim told officers that an intoxicated man was threatening to shoot and kill them while trying to smash through the restaurant’s glass door.

An officer saw the suspect leaving the scene in a van and a pursuit ensued.

Police followed the suspect onto I-89 towards Williston, but called off the chase because the suspect’s driving made it too dangerous to continue.

A short time later, Williston police encountered the same suspect attempting to strike a police cruiser. They gave chase on I-89 northbound until a South Burlington police officer was able to deploy a tire deflation device.

Officers were then able to arrest the suspect and take him into custody.

He was identified as 40-year-old Feisel Abdirahman of South Burlington.

He is being held on a $15,000 bail and will answer charges of burglary, eluding police, grossly negligent operation, dui, driving while license suspended, and violation of pre-trial conditions of release in Chittenden superior court on Monday.

Abdirahman was previously arrested back in 2015 by Winooski police for allegedly making threats with a gun -- and firing a shot into the air.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.