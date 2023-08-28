How to help
New Vermont Strong license plates on sale today

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Strong license plates go on sale today to raise money for flood recovery.

In a press conference last week, Governor Phil Scott said the website to purchase the plates goes live today.

The Vermont Strong license plate was first used after tropical storm Irene in 2011.

After the flooding this year, the Scott Administration brought the plates back, now with a second option that says “Vermont Strong—Tough Too” in collaboration with Darn Tough Socks.

A license plate will cost you $35 dollars, and the money raised will be split between the Business Emergency Gap Assistance Program and the Vermont Community Foundation.

