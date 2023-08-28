Progress report on rollout of electric buses at South Burlington schools

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Electric buses continue to cart kids to school in Vermont. A pilot program just wrapped testing on how well they can survive the long winter.

For South Burlington students and staff, the commute to school looks and sounds a little different.

Brice Goldsborough has driven school buses for 17 years. He thought he’d seen it all until last fall when he was chosen to drive one of four electric buses added to South Burlington’s fleet.

“They’re quieter,” Goldsborough said. “You’d think that would make the kids want to be a little quieter which is not always the case.”

South Burlington staff celebrated one year of electric buses on Monday. The anniversary comes as more school districts across the state are considering the potential of e-buses. Several school districts tested the vehicles’ viability through a pilot program rolled out in 2021.

“Electric school buses are a viable option compared to conventional diesel buses. They can operate in Vermont,” said Leigh Martin, an environmental analyst who tracked the results of the program for the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources.

Martin says the buses saved school districts nearly $2,000 and significantly reduced greenhouse gas emissions for every 10,000 miles driven compared to diesel buses. Some issues arose, like malfunctioning chargers and delays on replacement parts. Under optimal conditions, electric buses use about 80% of their charge in a day. But on more demanding routes, the charge can run out faster.

“If you have a route that’s, you know, extremely long or extremely hilly terrain, you might want to keep, you know, some diesel buses on hand for that,” Martin said.

The winter also poses a challenge. To heat the buses, diesel auxiliary heaters can be used. But going fully diesel-free eats away at the battery.

E-bus experts say they’re still working out these kinks but overall they’re pleased with the rollout.

“To think about putting my kids on clean school buses where they’re not going to be breathing in diesel, where I know that as they’re going to school they’re not contributing carbon, it’s just a really nice feeling,” said Tiana Smith, the leader of electrification and sustainability at Green Mountain Power.

Moving forward, 11 more e-buses are coming to four school districts in October 2024 through the federal government’s clean school bus program.

GMP staffers say they hope to bring more electric buses to South Burlington and other school districts in the coming years.

