How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Republican lawyer, former university instructor stabbed to death in NH home

A lawyer and Republican activist who once taught at the University of New Hampshire was stabbed...
A lawyer and Republican activist who once taught at the University of New Hampshire was stabbed to death in his home, authorities said. - File photo
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — A lawyer and Republican activist who once taught at the University of New Hampshire was stabbed to death in his home, authorities said.

Alexander Talcott, 41, died of a neck wound early Saturday in Durham, the attorney general’s office said.

Authorities said they’ve identified everyone who was involved in the stabbing and are still trying to determine if the person who killed Talcott acted in self-defense. They haven’t arrested anyone, but say there is no danger to the public.

Until 2021, Talcott was a part-time instructor at the University of New Hampshire’s Peter T. Paul College of Business and Economics, where he taught corporate finance and business law.

“We are deeply saddened to learn about the sudden death of Alex Talcott,” the university said in a statement Monday. “Our thoughts are with Alex’s family at this difficult time.”

Talcott also was a former state director of the Republican National Lawyers Association, said the group’s current New Hampshire chair, William O’Brien.

“We will forever honor Alex’s selfless dedication and profound contributions to our shared vision of liberty through legal processes,” O’Brien said in a statement. “His legacy will undoubtedly inspire future generations within the RNLA and the greater legal community.”

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Feisel Abdirahman
South Burlington man facing multiple charges after pursuit ends in arrest
Vermont Strong license plates went on sale Monday to help raise money for flood recovery. -...
New ‘Vermont Strong’ license plates go on sale
Halfway to Heaven Riding Club
Fallen Rutland officer Jessica Ebbighausen honored with memorial ride
Vermont’s first “Clean-Up Day”
Vermont’s first “Clean-Up Day” picks up the pieces from July’s historic floods
PHISH Concert at SPAC
Phish concert preview: WCAX inside look at the flood fundraiser

Latest News

The need for food continues in Burlington as Feeding Chittenden sees higher-than-usual foot...
Higher demand continues at Burlington food shelf
A hot air balloon made an emergency landing on a highway median in Vermont after becoming...
Hot air balloon lands on Vermont highway median after being stalled in flight
Vermont Strong license plates went on sale Monday to help raise money for flood recovery. -...
New ‘Vermont Strong’ license plates go on sale
A Winooski man is facing numerous charges including sexual assault after an incident in...
Winooski man charged in sexual assault at Burlington bar