South Burlington man pleads not guilty in disturbance, police chase

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A South Burlington man on Monday pleaded not guilty to a number of charges after police say he caused quite a disturbance in the city over the weekend.

South Burlington police say they were called to a Williston Road restaurant just after 4 a.m. Sunday for a burglary in progress.

When they got there, the victim told officers an intoxicated man-- later identified as Feisel Abdirahman, 40, of South Burlington-- was threatening to shoot and kill them while trying to smash through the restaurant’s glass door.

Adirahman was arrested soon after a police pursuit on and off Interstate 89 in which he was accused of attempting to hit a police cruiser.

Abdirahman will be released under a number of conditions once a responsible adult is identified.

