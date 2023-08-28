How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Traffic Alert: Route 100 in Tyson Village to be closed

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYSON VILLAGE, Vt. (WCAX) - Starting this morning at 6:00 a.m., part of Route 100 will be closed for construction.

Route 100 will be closed 3.4 miles north of the intersection 103 in Tyson Village. Between this morning and Wednesday evening, there will be no through traffic allowed.

The road closure is to replace a culvert. After the three day closure, the road may be single lane.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Halfway to Heaven Riding Club
Fallen Rutland officer Jessica Ebbighausen honored with memorial ride
PHISH Concert at SPAC
Phish concert preview: WCAX inside look at the flood fundraiser
Vermont’s first “Clean-Up Day”
Vermont’s first “Clean-Up Day” picks up the pieces from July’s historic floods
West Street Cemetery
Volunteers rally to clean up historic Rutland cemetery
Feisel Abdirahman
Multi-town pursuit ends in arrest

Latest News

In the 2022-2023 school year, 94% of K-12 students were immunized for sicknesses ranging from...
UVM Medical Center hopeful for promising results from RSV vaccine research
FILE
13th Annual Zoe’s Walk raising money for accessibility needs
The 13th Annual Zoe’s race kicked off Sunday morning at Oakledge Park.
13th Annual Zoe’s Walk raising money for accessibility needs
Starting this morning at 6:00 a.m., part of Route 100 will be closed for construction.
Traffic Alert: Route 100 in Tyson Village to be closed