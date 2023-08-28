Traffic Alert: Route 100 in Tyson Village to be closed

TYSON VILLAGE, Vt. (WCAX) - Starting this morning at 6:00 a.m., part of Route 100 will be closed for construction.

Route 100 will be closed 3.4 miles north of the intersection 103 in Tyson Village. Between this morning and Wednesday evening, there will be no through traffic allowed.

The road closure is to replace a culvert. After the three day closure, the road may be single lane.

