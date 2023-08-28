UVM Medical Center hopeful for promising results from RSV vaccine research

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In the 2022-2023 school year, 94% of K-12 students were immunized for sicknesses ranging from polio to Hepatitis B.

But last year, students might remember the flu, COVID, and RSV going around too. A researcher at UVM helped make strides for an RSV vaccine.

RSV can feel like a cold for most people, but babies and toddlers can have a hard time fighting it.

“About half of the hospitalizations at one point were due to RSV. So that created an extremely high workload for everybody,” said Sean Diehl, Associate Professor of Microbiology and Microgenetics at UVM Larner College of Medicine.

The medical community is hopeful that will not be the case this year, thanks to a vaccine a decade in the making. Beyfortus got FDA approval last month, which neutralizes RSV’s ability to infect cells in babies.

“Once they have their own immunological memory, then they won’t need this immunization anymore. So this is meant to be a helping hand. Yeah, sort of a start right out of that, like training wheels,” said Diehl.

Clinical trials show 80% of babies infected with RSV did not end up in the hospital with this immunization. Diehl says the free vaccine will be added to the vaccine schedule for six-month-old babies, hopefully by November.

While babies are getting their routine vaccines, students headed back to school are too.

“Our rates are still really robust. Having said that, there are schools in Vermont that have somewhat lower rates. The rates in Vermont are not as great as they should be. They’re really great, but they’re not 100%” said Vermont State Epidemiologist Patsy Kelso.

Data from the Department of Health shows since at least 2017, 94% or more students were fully immunized with the required vaccinations.

The provisional admittance is around 3%, meaning the school doesn’t have a record of a student’s vaccination. Kelso says the rate usually decreases as the year goes on.

But, Kelso also says some vaccines are necessary in case of outbreaks, like Pertussis.

“We haven’t seen it in Vermont for many years, but if there were one, any children who are not up to date on vaccines would need to stay out of school because of that possible exposure,” said Kelso.

Kelso says COVID and Flu vaccines aren’t required, but strongly recommended.

“We’re anticipating that a new updated COVID vaccine will be available this fall. Probably in September,” said Kelso.

Department of Health officials tell me they’ll be bringing back their flu and COVID dashboard online to see vaccination rates statewide.

