Vermont corn maze in the race for best in the country

DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Great Vermont Corn Maze in Danville is currently bouncing back between #1 and #2 in a national contest to be voted America’s best maze.

The largest maze in New England opened for the summer about a month ago. Co-owner Mike Boudreau says the past two decades have been something special.

“Now, after 25 years, we have people who have been coming for 25 years, third generation-- people who came as a baby coming with their kids,” Boudreau said.

To celebrate the 25th year, they added an indoor black light maze. With 24 acres in total, it’s hard not to get lost in the different mazes.

“It’s more of an adventure, so that’s why we don’t let people come in the afternoon because it’s so large. Our big maze alone can take up to three hours,” Boudreau said.

Boudreau says it’s not just a corn maze, there are goats, golf and a variety of different mazes like a “hiddenseek” maze. He loves to see all of the different people that get to enjoy the same experience as him.

“It’s such a joy to be out here with people who want to have an outdoor adventure,” Boudreau said.

The Danville maze has been in the top 10 for the USA Today Readers’ Choice for best corn maze in the country before. Boudreau feels grateful for the recognition he has been getting so far.

“The fact that we are at #2... it’s just incredibly humbling that we can that high up,” Boudreau said.

Waitsfield resident Lisa Pisani had a very busy week traveling and wasn’t sure if she wanted to still come to the maze, but she had a feeling it would be memorable.

“The moments that people remember are not like, ‘Oh, remember that trip we took to...’ It’s something like we went to a corn maze and we just had a special time together,” Pisani said.

Boudreau hopes the corn maze can reach the number one spot.

Click here for more on the Great Vermont Corn Maze.

Click here for more on the USA Today Readers’ Choice award and to vote.

