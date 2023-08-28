Winooski man charged in sexual assault at Burlington bar

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Winooski man is facing numerous charges including sexual assault after an incident in downtown Burlington.

Police say they got a call from Einstein’s Tap House on Burlington’s Church Street after an employee was assaulted.

The employee said they got a gun from one of the suspects and weren’t sure if the other had a weapon.

A police officer approached Hasan Williams, 26, of Winooski, to talk to him about the incident. But they say Williams refused and tried to reach into his bag. The officer tried to take the bag from Williams and was punched in the face.

Multiple officers on the scene took Williams into custody. They found a handgun in Williams’ bag and say he’s prohibited from possessing firearms.

Police say their investigation also revealed that Williams sexually assaulted a woman inside the bar, and that’s what led to the assault on the bar employee.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.