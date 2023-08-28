BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -The last work week of August started out very nicely for those of us in the northern counties. But our southern areas had showers move in during the afternoon.

More showers are on tap through mid-week before a big change in the weather comes along. A stalled front will bring just a few showers throughout the day on Tuesday. Then the front will be on the move on Wednesday, and that will bring showers and possible thunderstorms.

Once that front goes by, a big area of high pressure will move in and stick around through the end of the week and right through the holiday weekend. There will be lots of sunshine each day and the nights will be moonlit and starlit. The start of this streak of dry weather will be on the cool side, especially during the nighttime hours. Then temperatures will be rising by week’s end and will continue to warm up right through the Labor Day weekend. The “unofficial end of the summer season” will be feeling just like the middle of summer!

Get ready to take MAX Advantage of that nice stretch of weather coming up! -Gary

