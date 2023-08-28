BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Monday! We woke up to some morning fog across much of the region this morning. The fog should gradually burn off as we head through the rest of the morning. For this afternoon, we will be left with mostly sunny skies overhead. Clouds will begin to fill in south to north this evening and tonight as our next rainmaker arrives. There could be a few showers across the far southern portions of the area this evening as well. Elsewhere, showers don’t enter the picture until tonight.

Tuesday will feature on-and-off showers across the region, with a few patchy rays of sunshine here and there. Temperatures climb into the mid and upper 70s and lower 80s. Wednesday features more clouds and a better chance of rain for all of us. Rain totals look to run between .25-.75″ between both Tuesday and Wednesday.

As we close out August and head towards the Labor Day weekend, we look to unofficially close summer on a pleasant note with a good amount of sunshine and temperatures in the 70s and 80s. There could be a stray shower or two on Sunday, but other than that, no significant weather is expected.

-Peter Kvietkauskas

