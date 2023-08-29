How to help
Annie Kuster talks agriculture with farmers, state leaders

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire congresswoman will be visiting the Upper Valley to talk agriculture with farmers, and federal and state leaders.

Representative Annie Kuster will be in Hanover to attend a listening session with local farmers, rural development officials with the U.S.D.A. and the Northeast Organic Farming Association.

Kuster will hear from local leaders about how Congress can support agriculture in the state. This comes as the farm bill is expected to pass later this year.

