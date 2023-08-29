Burlington man charged with threatening people with metal pipe

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington man faces charges after police say he was threatening passersby with a metal pipe.

It happened Sunday morning around 11:15 a.m. on College Street. The Burlington Police say a caller reported a man threatening people with a long metal pipe.

Officers soon located Kadia Barenbaum, 64, of Burlington, and charged him with aggravated assault.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.