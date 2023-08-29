Cancer survivors in the North Country learn stress management strategies

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital is hosting a mindfulness-based stress reduction, or M.B.S.R. class for cancer survivors or those in maintenance treatments.

According to CVPH, studies have proven M.B.S.R. can increase peace of mind and decrease psychological and physical suffering.

The eight-week class begins today and will feature meditation and group discussion.

“The impact of cancer on a person’s physical, emotional, psychological and spiritual wellbeing can be overwhelming. This program can help survivors become fully aware and present in a non-judgmental manner; accepting things as they are, as a way toward healing,” said instructor Charlotte Gosrich.

For more information and to register, you can check our the CVPH website or contact Gosrich at cgosrich@cvph.org.

