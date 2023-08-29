Carnival business celebrates a century

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The 101st Champlain Valley Fair also marks the 100th anniversary of a family business that has played a big part in the attraction at the EXPO over the years.

Strates Shows has a history dating back to 1923 when James E. Strates, a Greek immigrant, began his first show. Today, the company continues to take its show on the road across the East Coast every year.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Nick Strates, a fourth-generation owner of the show, about how the business has changed over the years.

Related Stories:

Champlain Valley Fair sees record-setting attendance on Sunday

Behind the scenes as the Champlain Valley Fair gets underway

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.