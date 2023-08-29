How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Carnival business celebrates a century

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The 101st Champlain Valley Fair also marks the 100th anniversary of a family business that has played a big part in the attraction at the EXPO over the years.

Strates Shows has a history dating back to 1923 when James E. Strates, a Greek immigrant, began his first show. Today, the company continues to take its show on the road across the East Coast every year.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Nick Strates, a fourth-generation owner of the show, about how the business has changed over the years.

Related Stories:

Champlain Valley Fair sees record-setting attendance on Sunday

Behind the scenes as the Champlain Valley Fair gets underway

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winooski man is facing numerous charges including sexual assault after an incident in...
Winooski man charged in sexual assault at Burlington bar
A hot air balloon made an emergency landing on a highway median in Vermont after becoming...
Hot air balloon lands on Vermont highway median after being stalled in flight
Vermont Strong license plates went on sale Monday to help raise money for flood recovery. -...
New ‘Vermont Strong’ license plates go on sale
Jerry Normandin
Former Vt. school bus driver pleads guilty to child sexual abuse
Peter Nguyen (right)
Man connected to Vermont murder sentenced on lesser charge

Latest News

Many Vermont campgrounds are seeing a soggy summer.
How Vermont campgrounds are holding up during this soggy summer
Channel 3's Jay Barton and Cat Viglienzoni sample gator-on-a-stick.
Gator-on-a-stick makes debut on Champlain Valley Fair menu
The Champlain Valley Fair usually has unique offerings on the menu and this summer is no...
Gator-on-a-stick makes debut on Champlain Valley Fair menu
The 101st Champlain Valley Fair also marks the 100th anniversary of a family business that has...
Carnival business celebrates a century